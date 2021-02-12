COVID-19: Peterborough area to move to yellow level after stay-at-home order lifts

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough area will move to a “yellow— protect” COVID-19 category after Ontario’s stay-at-home order is lifted on Tuesday.

Peterborough Public Health will be one of 27 public health regions to be moved out of the shutdown and into a revised COVID-19 response framework effective 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16.

The health unit will be moved to “Yellow — protect” along with the Algoma Public Health, Grey Bruce Health Unit and Northwestern Health Unit.

As of Thursday evening, there were 16 active cases of COVID-19 and two outbreaks in Peterborough Public Health’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra notes the number of active cases only dropped low enough to reach green level this week. The time period would to extend longer in green to reach the official green level designation.

Under the “Yellow — Protect” designation, the province says it will mean enhanced targeted enforcement, fines and enhanced education to limit further transmission and public health measures will be applied in high-risk settings.

Among the restrictions and limitations include:

Limit of 10 people indoors for events and social gatherings; 25 outdoors

Limit of 50 people indoors for organized public events and gatherings

Limit of 100 people outdoors for organized public events and gatherings

30 per capacity for religious services, weddings and funerals indoors, 100 people outdoors

Face coverings still required for indoor workplaces, public spaces with limited exemptions

Restaurants require limit of 6 seated patrons, 2-metre minimum distance between tables, contact information required

Sports and recreational fitness facilities can have limit of 10 indoors for classes, 25 for outdoor classes; 50 people indoors with weights/exercise equipment.

Spectators for sports: Limit of 50 indoors, 100 outdoors

The health unit’s region will remain at yellow for at least two weeks. An assessment of the impact on public health and workplace safety measures will then determine if the region will remain at that level or be moved to a different one.

