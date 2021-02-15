Quebec reports 728 new cases, 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 728 new novel coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths related to the health crisis Monday.

Health authorities say five of those deaths occurred in the past 24-hour period while the other fatalities have been retroactively added to the tally.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 277,518. Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 257,000.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,229 Quebecers to date. However, a death that was previously attributed to the virus has been withdrawn from the toll following an investigation.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis dropped by one compared to the previous day. There are 804 people in hospital as of Monday.

Of those patients, four more people are in intensive care units for a total of 136.

When it comes to screening, the most recent data shows 22,649 tests were given Saturday.

The vaccination campaign saw another 912 doses provided Sunday in Quebec. There have been 294,886 vaccines given over the past two months.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says 90,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are expected this week.

— With files from The Canadian Press