Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 728 new cases, 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in a shopping mall in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People wear face masks as they wait to enter a store in a shopping mall in Montreal, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 728 new novel coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths related to the health crisis Monday.

Health authorities say five of those deaths occurred in the past 24-hour period while the other fatalities have been retroactively added to the tally.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 277,518. Recoveries, meanwhile, have surpassed 257,000.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 10,229 Quebecers to date. However, a death that was previously attributed to the virus has been withdrawn from the toll following an investigation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Canada’s new travel restrictions at land borders come into effect

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis dropped by one compared to the previous day. There are 804 people in hospital as of Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Of those patients, four more people are in intensive care units for a total of 136.

When it comes to screening, the most recent data shows 22,649 tests were given Saturday.

The vaccination campaign saw another 912 doses provided Sunday in Quebec. There have been 294,886 vaccines given over the past two months.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says 90,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are expected this week.

Click to play video 'Concerns growing over COVID-19 vaccination delays in Quebec' Concerns growing over COVID-19 vaccination delays in Quebec
Concerns growing over COVID-19 vaccination delays in Quebec

With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebecQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers