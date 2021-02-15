Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus on Monday.

The new case is in the central zone and is related to a previously reported case.

There are 10 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.

“It’s encouraging that our case numbers remain low and our best chance of keeping it that way is staying the course with our public health measures,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

“As we celebrate Heritage Day today, let’s draw strength for the rest of the pandemic from the many Nova Scotians who weathered hardships and took bold steps to advance our people and our province.”

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health completed 1,620 tests for COVID-19. Since Oct. 1, the province has completed 181,832 tests.

There have been 505 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic. In total, the province has reported 1,594 cases to date.

One person is currently in hospital, in intensive care, the province said.

