Crime

Peter Moorhouse fired as CEO of BBB Atlantic after child pornography charges

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 2:38 pm
Click to play video 'Prominent business leader suspended from job as he faces multiple child pornography charges' Prominent business leader suspended from job as he faces multiple child pornography charges
WATCH: The president and CEO of Atlantic Canada Better Business bureau is facing charges and because of his ties to community organizations, police believe there may be more victims.

Peter Moorhouse has been fired with cause as the CEO of the Atlantic Canadian branch for the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after RCMP announced he was facing child pornography charges this week.

The BBB announced in a Saturday morning press release that the organization’s board had unanimously voted on Friday to terminate Moorhouse’s employment with cause.

“Our organization is co-operating fully with law enforcement on this matter. Mr. Moorhouse is facing serious criminal charges and out of respect for the integrity of the court process and seeing justice done, there is nothing more we can add at this time,” said Greg van den Hoogen, chair of the BBB board of directors.

Read more: Better Business Bureau Atlantic’s president faces child pornography charges

Moorhouse, 47, was charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

The investigation into Moorhouse appears to have begun when officers arrested a 35-year-old man and searched a home in Enfield after receiving a complaint.

Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga has now been charged with sexual interference and making child pornography.

On Feb. 7, as a result of the investigation into Moraga, police arrested Moorhouse and searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax.

Click to play video 'Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography' Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography
Riverview ex-basketball coach pleads guilty to child pornography

Moraga and Moorhouse are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 22.

RCMP are asking the public to come forward with any information they have related to these charges, saying Moorhouse had many ties to community groups that worked with vulnerable populations and children.

“Investigators are looking for the public’s support to determine if there are any other victims out there,” said RCMP Cpl. Mark Skinner.

RCMP says their preliminary investigation has identified two youth victims and police aren’t ruling out the possibility of others, which is why they appealed to the public.

Read more: RCMP make public appeal after child pornography charges laid against businessman

In the wake of the BBB board firing Moorhouse, the board has appointed Chris Matthews as the new interim CEO.

He’ll serve in the role until a permanent successor is confirmed.

