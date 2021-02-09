Better Business Bureau Atlantic’s president faces child pornography charge

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged two men with child pornography charges, one of whom Global News has confirmed is the president of the Atlantic Canada branch of the Better Business Bureau.

Peter Moorhouse, 47, is listed as the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Atlantic on the organization’s website.

RCMP would not confirm that the Peter Moorhouse they charged is the same one who heads up BBB Atlantic.

“I can tell you he had (a) prominent role within the community,” said Mark Skinner, a spokesperson for the RCMP.

However, Global News has independently confirmed that information through court records and through a statement published by the chair of the board for BBB Atlantic, Greg van den Hoogen, on Tuesday.

“Today, our board learned of serious criminal charges against our CEO. Our organization will co-operate fully with law enforcement and appropriate officials as they proceed through the legal process,” he wrote.

The statement also confirmed that Moorhouse has been suspended as CEO effective immediately.

The organizations’ board of directors will be meeting in the next 24 hours to review the situation and “consider what additional measures are appropriate.”

In a press release, RCMP said Moorhouse is part of several community groups that “may have given him access to youth.”

They are attempting to notify the public in the event there are more victims.

Police are appealing to the guardians, parents and youth in the area to encourage anyone who may also be a victim to contact RCMP at 902-883-7077.

The RCMP’s investigation into Moorhouse appears to have begun when officers arrested a 35-year-old man and searched a home in Enfield after receiving a complaint.

Carlos Ayapal Gonzalez Moraga has now been charged with a count each of sexual interference and making child pornography.

On Feb. 7, as a result of the investigation into Moraga, police arrested Moorhouse and searched a home in Enfield and a business in Halifax.

Moorhouse has now been charged with a count each of making child pornography and making an agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Both men were remanded into custody after their arrests before being released on Friday with conditions.

Moraga and Moorhouse are scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 22.