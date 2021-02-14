Saskatoon producer creates ‘heroes’ video as a tribute to local first responders

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon musician and video producer Shawn Eckert of AdLace Studios has created a video called heroes, featuring positive news articles and feel-good story clippings as a homage to first responders.

Eckert says he was moved and got the idea from a COVID-19 themed video from former Van Halen member Sammy Hagar.

“Every city centre, every town, every person has a story to tell,” Eckert said. “It affects them on a very granular level. I watched the video 30 plus times.”

He said the video is a way to get people engaged in the community and provide some motivation to get off the couch and creating some public awareness.

Eckert did a lot of research, finding news articles from Prince Albert on the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“There is no money to be made in this. It’s about respect and honour,” Eckert said. “I tried to include as many people as I could in the 3 pages of articles I found.”

Eckert said it took him 18 days to make the video with the help of some local musician friends to play the melody heroes by David Bowie.

“We spent about 4 hours shooting the video and the rest was editing,” said Eckert. “I would hope that other centres, cities around the world would rally together and do their own version of the video.”

“We are all extremely proud of it.”

Eckert says three more videos of similar themes are in the works.

“Let’s put our heads together as creators, musicians, lets see who can do the best rendition of (any given theme.)”

Heroes can be watched on YouTube.