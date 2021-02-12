B.C. health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing, Friday

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m., Friday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had recently spoken with the CEO of Pfizer, who assured him Canada would still get its promised four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

Trudeau said he had also been assured that after March, the next batch of vaccines would be accelerated and arrive in Canada “sooner” than previously projected.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government also announced Friday that new quarantine requirements for travellers returning to Canada, including a three-day mandatory hotel stay, would take effect on Feb. 22.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Thursday, about 92 per cent of B.C.’s 72,305 cases have recovered, while 1,278 people have died.

Story continues below advertisement