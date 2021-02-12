Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. health officials to hold live COVID-19 briefing, Friday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 4:10 pm
Click to play video 'When will B.C. get next doses of COVID-19 vaccine?' When will B.C. get next doses of COVID-19 vaccine?
Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey looks at where B.C. is at when it comes to getting the next batch of coronavirus vaccine.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m., Friday.

Global News will carry the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 449 new cases, nine new deaths

Earlier Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had recently spoken with the CEO of Pfizer, who assured him Canada would still get its promised four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of March.

Trudeau said he had also been assured that after March, the next batch of vaccines would be accelerated and arrive in Canada “sooner” than previously projected.

Read more: COVID-19 variant spread threatens third wave, Canada’s top doctor warns

The federal government also announced Friday that new quarantine requirements for travellers returning to Canada, including a three-day mandatory hotel stay, would take effect on Feb. 22.

As of Thursday, about 92 per cent of B.C.’s 72,305 cases have recovered, while 1,278 people have died.

