Health

COVID-19 variant spread threatens third wave, Canada’s top doctor warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Tam urges caution in easing public health measures amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Tam urges caution in easing public health measures amid COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine is an “extremely important tool” in the country’s efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but said public health measures are still needed even as vaccines are rolled out.

Canada’s top doctors say COVID-19 infections appear to be on a downward trend but worrisome variants are posing an increasing threat to containing the pandemic.

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says aggressive vaccinations will play a key part in addressing COVID-19 spread but that is just one suppression tool as modelling data in the nation’s hot spots point to a likely third wave.

Read more: ‘Significant underestimation’: Canada’s COVID-19 case count likely much higher than reported

Tam said at least three provinces are reporting evidence of community spread of the new, more transmissible variants.

There are more than 429 cases of the variant first identified in the U.K., and 28 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa reported across eight provinces, she said.

So far there has only been one 1 report of the variant first found in Brazil.

Click to play video 'European countries offer case study on dangerous spread of COVID-19 variants, Tam says' European countries offer case study on dangerous spread of COVID-19 variants, Tam says
European countries offer case study on dangerous spread of COVID-19 variants, Tam says

According to federal data, as of Thursday there have been 817,163 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with 37,747 of them considered active cases.

“We’ve made great progress, and are now almost two thirds of the way down this curve,” said Tam, adding that ongoing vigilance was vital.

“Look at the European countries – they give us a clue as to what might happen if variants are circulating, and we let our guard down. That massive acceleration into that third resurgence, if you like … will happen really fast.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
