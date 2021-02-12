Married couple of 74 years celebrating Valentine’s Day together at Lindsay long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

A couple at a long-term care home in Lindsay will be celebrating Valentine’s Day a few months before their 75th wedding anniversary.

According to Extendicare Kawartha Lakes, 98-year-old Marion Sisson and her 106-year-old husband Robert Sisson have been married for 74 years and are celebrating another Valentine’s Day together on Sunday.

“They eat all their meals together and will be dining together on Valentine’s Day,” the home said.

The natives of Bethany, Ont., which is just south of Lindsay, were unavailable to be interviewed this week, yet the home provided Global News Peterborough with some details on the young-at-heart lovebirds.

Marion and Robert Sisson have been married for 74 years.

The couple will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary in June. Marion, a teacher, and Robert, a farmer, first met at a community social and eventually got married in Thamesville in Chatham-Kent in 1946.

“It was love at first sight,” said Marion, noting her favourite thing about him is his cheerfulness. “He was everything a girl would want.”

Their marriage has included four daughters, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“She is a fine girl,” Robert said. “Marion is my Valentine. I love everything about her.”

When asked if they have any romance advice, Marion said “patience is the key.”

Robert is well known in nearby long-term care homes as he used to volunteer, playing piano in a band he formed called “Tunes from the Past.” The band also performed at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes prior to the couple becoming residents at the Colborne Street East home in October 2019.

“The home held a celebration for their 74th anniversary last year that the family attended, and will do the same this year,” a release states.

Extendicare noted residents — including the Sissons — received a COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 8.

