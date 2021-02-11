Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
News

Art auction raises money for Calgary Food Bank: ‘everybody deserves a meal’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Click to play video 'Art auction raises money for Calgary Food Bank: ‘Everybody deserves a meal’' Art auction raises money for Calgary Food Bank: ‘Everybody deserves a meal’
WATCH: Like so many organizations that support the struggling in Calgary, the food bank is facing some big challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Gil Tucker reports, some creative people are now teaming up to help feed the hungry.

Spreading around his paint as he creates a new piece, artist Kale Barr has been making an impact far beyond his Calgary studio.

“I’ve actually been really fortunate to get picked up by a gallery in the [United] States,” Barr said. “So they’re in Palm Beach, they are in New York and they’re also in Las Vegas.”

Barr is now putting his talents to work to support something much closer to home and closer to his heart.

Read more: “It’s their first time’: More people than ever are turning to food banks under COVID-19

He’s donating two pieces to an online art auction, part of a virtual event raising money for the Calgary Food Bank.

“I have felt the hopelessness of an empty stomach, and you’re not sure if you have money to get food or feed your family,” Barr said. “That’s tough — I’ve used the food bank in my past.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fundraising effort comes at a time when the food bank can really use the support.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cans or cash? How to best help your local food bank

COVID has been exceptionally hard for Calgarians, because we were hit even before the pandemic started with layoffs and so we are still seeing that demand increase — it’s been such a difficult time for so many,” the Calgary Food Bank’s Morissa Villeneuve said.

“But we have been blown away with the way that Calgarians have risen to the occasion. The community comes together and supports one another.”

A Calgary wellness clinic organized the art auction fundraiser to try to make a difference during difficult times.

“COVID has affected everybody financially,” Glow MD Clinics’ Jason Olandesca said. “This is Family Day weekend, so we figured there are going to be people out there that need the food bank’s help.”

Read more: Food banks aren’t meant to be long-term solutions in a pandemic: experts

More information on the event is available online.

Barr says that after being helped by the food bank himself, giving back is very important to him.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a great charity and right now people truly, truly need the extra bit of help, they need that little bit of hope,” Barr said. “Because everybody deserves a meal.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19PandemicAlberta CoronavirusCOVID-19 PandemicCalgary Food BankCalgary charity art auctioncharity art auctionCOVID-19 Calgary Food Bank art auctionKyle BarrXOVID-19 Calgary Food Bank
Flyers
More weekly flyers