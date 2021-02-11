Art auction raises money for Calgary Food Bank: ‘everybody deserves a meal’

Send this page to someone via email

Spreading around his paint as he creates a new piece, artist Kale Barr has been making an impact far beyond his Calgary studio.

“I’ve actually been really fortunate to get picked up by a gallery in the [United] States,” Barr said. “So they’re in Palm Beach, they are in New York and they’re also in Las Vegas.”

Barr is now putting his talents to work to support something much closer to home and closer to his heart.

He’s donating two pieces to an online art auction, part of a virtual event raising money for the Calgary Food Bank.

“I have felt the hopelessness of an empty stomach, and you’re not sure if you have money to get food or feed your family,” Barr said. “That’s tough — I’ve used the food bank in my past.”

The fundraising effort comes at a time when the food bank can really use the support.

“COVID has been exceptionally hard for Calgarians, because we were hit even before the pandemic started with layoffs and so we are still seeing that demand increase — it’s been such a difficult time for so many,” the Calgary Food Bank’s Morissa Villeneuve said.

“But we have been blown away with the way that Calgarians have risen to the occasion. The community comes together and supports one another.”

A Calgary wellness clinic organized the art auction fundraiser to try to make a difference during difficult times.

“COVID has affected everybody financially,” Glow MD Clinics’ Jason Olandesca said. “This is Family Day weekend, so we figured there are going to be people out there that need the food bank’s help.”

Barr says that after being helped by the food bank himself, giving back is very important to him.

“It’s a great charity and right now people truly, truly need the extra bit of help, they need that little bit of hope,” Barr said. “Because everybody deserves a meal.”