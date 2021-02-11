Hundreds of COVID-19 cases linked to active workplace outbreaks in Toronto, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has released more data on COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces, showing hundreds of cases linked to various locations.

The data, released Thursday, shows there are an estimated 375 COVID-19 cases linked to active outbreaks in workplaces listed on the City’s website.

Many of the employers are food facilities, including Belmont Meat, which has seen 94 cases, and Johnvince Foods, which has seen 83 cases, according to the data.

The data shows 53 cases are also linked to an outbreak at Dimpflmeier Bakery and 25 at Maple Leaf Foods.

Other workplaces currently listed as being in outbreak include a CIBC Business Contact Centre, Ancon Contracting Inc., and a courthouse.

Toronto Board of Health Chair Joe Cressy said that on Jan. 4, TPH began sharing breakdowns of workplace outbreaks by industry.

“The enhanced reporting that starts today is in response to direction from the Board of Health to provide more detailed information,” Cressy said.

“To beat this pandemic, we need complete transparency. By sharing this information publicly we can help make sure that workplaces are as safe as possible, and that governments are doing everything possible to stop workplace transmission of COVID-19.”

The data, published here, will be updated every Thursday and includes workplaces that have 20 or more employees and are in an active outbreak.

