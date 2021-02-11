Valentine’s Day ‘punch wall’: Easy crafts to make at home

Send this page to someone via email

Staying at home this Valentine’s Day can be extra special with memorable crafts for the whole family.

DIY expert Jen Tryon recently joined The Morning Show to share easy family-friendly creations to spread some love this Valentine’s Day.

Frozen Hearts

Put a sweet spin on having a cold heart.

Turn your daily walks into a scavenger hunt and collect nature-inspired filling to make frozen hanging hearts.

Tryon suggests gathering leaves and berries and putting them into a heart-shaped cake pan.

3:59 Fun activities that you can do with the kids this Valentine’s Day Fun activities that you can do with the kids this Valentine’s Day

Next, add water along with a long piece of string dangling outside the pan to hang your creation once it’s frozen.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also swap out the leaves for fruit like oranges and cherries for a pop of colour. Then place the container inside your freezer or outside if temperatures are below zero.

“In the morning, presto! You’ve got some great things to hang from your trees or from your window,” Tryon said.

Heart-shaped Punch Wall

For the heart-shaped punch board, you can finally use the stack of plastic red cups you may have stashed away since last summer.

Tryon suggests laying out red cups on a table and filling them with chocolates and love notes in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.

Next, tape red tissue paper to the top of each cup, securing it around the rim and cutting any excess paper.

Then, use any surface-friendly adhesive to stick the cups to the wall in the shape of a heart.

“It’s a nice way for the kids to wake up in the morning on Valentine’s Day to a little something different,” Tryon said.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also spruce up your wall by creating a “Happy Valentine’s Day” sign for an added flare.

Your entire family can punch into the cups for a special treat as you spread love this holiday.

For more Valentine’s Day craft ideas, watch the full video above.