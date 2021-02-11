Menu

Canada

Over $33K in coronavirus fines issued at the University of Guelph amid outbreak

By Matt Carty Global News
A student walks off campus at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario on Friday March 24, 2017.
A student walks off campus at the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario on Friday March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE/Hannah Yoon

The University of Guelph‘s campus police have issued over $33,000 in coronavirus-related fines since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 21.

The outbreak was caused by what officials called “unsanctioned social gatherings” inside a campus residence on Jan. 15-16.

Read more: Most University of Guelph students connected to COVID-19 outbreak have recovered

The university said most attendees were first-year domestic students taking virtual courses but resulted in over 200 individuals being forced into isolation.

As of Wednesday, the university reported 67 confirmed cases connected to the outbreak with 64 already resolved.

After the outbreak was declared, campus police began to issue $120 fines under the school’s own COVID-19 policy. Officials said 41 tickets were issued between Jan. 21 and 25, amounting to $4,920.

The university then announced on Jan. 25 that it would start laying $880 fines under the province’s Reopening Ontario Act.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario government announces phased reopening plan' Coronavirus: Ontario government announces phased reopening plan
The City of Guelph has been publishing campus police’s efforts on its website, which shows 32 fines issued, amounting to $28,160, including 12 fines related to the gatherings that triggered the outbreak.

Read more: Over $10,000 in coronavirus fines laid at Guelph party

In total, campus police have issued $33,080 since the outbreak was declared.

The university has also said further penalties including eviction and restrictions from university property would be coming pending an investigation.

