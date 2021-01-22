‘Unsanctioned social gatherings’ blamed for COVID-19 outbreak at University of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared after seven confirmed coronavirus cases were connected to one of its campus residences.

“The positive cases are connected to unsanctioned social gatherings held in the East Village Townhouse area on Jan. 15 and 16,” the university said in a post on its website.

The university said the situation is evolving and the number of positive cases will change. It added that it is working with public health in monitoring, assessing and responding to the situation.

“We were extremely disappointed to learn that there were gatherings on campus,” vice-provost Carrie Chassels said in a statement.

“The students involved in this high-risk activity have shown a serious lack of judgment and care for community protocols around COVID-19.”

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is conducting contact tracing but the university is urging anyone who attended the gathering to isolate immediately, get tested, monitor for symptoms and contact the university’s student wellness service.

All students living in the East Village Townhouses have been informed, as have all staff working in the residences.

“We understand that the declaration of an outbreak in a campus residence is concerning,” Chassels said. “We want to assure all members of our U of G community that the health and safety of our students and employees is our top priority.”

While it’s unclear how many students have been impacted, the East Village Townhouses can accommodate up to 645 students.

Chassels said the university was aware of the gatherings and had already begun investigating the situation, implementing safety measures and initiating disciplinary action.

It’s unclear what sort of disciplinary action has been taken by the university.

