Coronavirus: Nova Scotia identifies 2 cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant

Nova Scotia announced on Wednesday evening that two additional cases of the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19, first discovered in the U.K., have been identified

According to the province, the cases were initially reported last month and their samples sent for variant testing at that time.

The National Microbiology Lab identified the two cases Wednesday, Feb. 10. Both were tested in January and reported in the Central Zone.

“They isolated and recovered. The initial investigation did not determine a source for the infections but it now has been reopened,” the province said in a statement.

“The two cases and their close contacts will be re-interviewed.”

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a press release that with this new new information people will need to be cautious.

“We are asking the people connected to these cases to get retested and NSHA will reissue the potential exposure notice for the two cases,” said Strang.

“Our strategy of testing, identifying cases and moving quickly when needed is working to keep our active cases low.”

According to the province, this brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia involving the UK variant, to three. The lab also previously confirmed a case of the B.1.351 variant, first discovered in South Africa, tested in December.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has nine active cases of COVID-19.

