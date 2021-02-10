Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Nova Scotia identifies 2 cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 8:39 pm
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. According to research released in 2021, evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time.
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. According to research released in 2021, evidence is mounting that having COVID-19 may not protect against getting infected again with some of the new variants. People also can get second infections with earlier versions of the coronavirus if they mounted a weak defense the first time. (Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)

Nova Scotia announced on Wednesday evening that two additional cases of the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19, first discovered in the U.K., have been identified

According to the province, the cases were initially reported last month and their samples sent for variant testing at that time.

The National Microbiology Lab identified the two cases Wednesday, Feb. 10. Both were tested in January and reported in the Central Zone.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Wednesday

“They isolated and recovered. The initial investigation did not determine a source for the infections but it now has been reopened,” the province said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“The two cases and their close contacts will be re-interviewed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, said in a press release that with this new new information people will need to be cautious.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case Tuesday

“We are asking the people connected to these cases to get retested and NSHA will reissue the potential exposure notice for the two cases,” said Strang.

“Our strategy of testing, identifying cases and moving quickly when needed is working to keep our active cases low.”

According to the province, this brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia involving the UK variant, to three. The lab also previously confirmed a case of the B.1.351 variant, first discovered in South Africa, tested in December.

As of Wednesday, Nova Scotia has nine active cases of COVID-19.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaNova ScotiaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers