Canada

RCMP clock allegedly impaired driver at 160 km/h near Vernon, B.C.

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 7:02 pm
RCMP said they safely stopped an allegedly speeding, drunk driver in Vernon after he raced past a patrol car at more than 160 km/h. Courtesy: RCMP

A driver that sped past a police vehicle on the highway near Vernon at more than 160 km/h has now been temporarily taken off the road, according to police.

RCMP believe the driver was impaired while he was swerving along Highway 97 on Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old suspect crossed the centre line of the highway several times, according to police.

“The officer immediately discontinued his attempt to stop the vehicle and broadcast a description of the vehicle to other patrol units in the area,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

The driver was spotted travelling southbound on 32nd Street through Vernon, and the vehicle was finally stopped in a safe location, RCMP said.

“The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested without further incident,” Terleski said.

“A well co-ordinated, professional response by the involved officers removed this threat and resulted in the safe, successful conclusion to this event,” he added.

RCMP said the driver was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for failing to provide a breath sample and faces potential charges for excessive speeding, driving without due care and failing to stop for police.

His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

