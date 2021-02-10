Menu

Canada

Man drops bag of drugs in Okanagan hotel lobby, gets arrested: RCMP

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 2:40 pm
Police have allegedly seized illicit drugs and cash after a man dropped a bag that appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in a hotel lobby.
A man who carelessly dropped a bag of what’s believed to be crystal methamphetamine in a hotel lobby was arrested by Kelowna RCMP on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the hotel after the bag was found and identified the man they believe dropped it.

When the suspect was seen leaving the area in a vehicle a short time later, police said they initiated a traffic stop.

A 23-year-old man was arrested without incident, according to police.

“During a search of the vehicle, approximately one kilogram of what is believed to be fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine were seized,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

The man has been released from custody without charges while police investigate and analyze the seized substances.

The findings of their investigation are expected to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.

