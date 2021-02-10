RCMP ask for help in finding missing Princeton woman

Princeton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a missing woman.
Josephine Thiessen, 36, was last seen in Princeton on Feb. 2.
RCMP believe she may be driving her orange 2006 Toyota Yaris with licence plate AJ7 29C.
Police said there also might be a “Browning” sticker on the back of her vehicle.
Thiessen is described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.
She has sandy brown hair and blue eyes with glasses and often wears work boots and several layered sweaters, according to RCMP.
Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.
