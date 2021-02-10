Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP ask for help in finding missing Princeton woman

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 1:37 pm
Princeton RCMP are asking for help in finding Josephine Thiessen.
Princeton RCMP are asking for help in finding Josephine Thiessen. Courtesy: RCMP

Princeton RCMP are hoping the public can help locate a missing woman.

Josephine Thiessen, 36, was last seen in Princeton on Feb. 2.

RCMP believe she may be driving her orange 2006 Toyota Yaris with licence plate AJ7 29C.

Read more: Okanagan man accused of murdering wife dies ahead of trial

Police said there also might be a “Browning” sticker on the back of her vehicle.

Thiessen is described as approximately five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Read more: ‘No evidence’ to support social media rumours about missing B.C. women, say police

She has sandy brown hair and blue eyes with glasses and often wears work boots and several layered sweaters, according to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

Click to play video 'B.C. police say no evidence to support missing women rumours on social media' B.C. police say no evidence to support missing women rumours on social media
B.C. police say no evidence to support missing women rumours on social media
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPmissing personMissing WomanPrincetonhelp findingJosephine ThiessenThiessenToyota Yaris
Flyers
More weekly flyers