With temperatures expected to plummet across the Okanagan, Kelowna’s Gospel Mission ready

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to layer up as temperatures are about to drop across the Okanagan.

“Cold Arctic air is pushing in across the entire province for the Okanagan,” Global News meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said.

“We are going to start seeing it coming in on Monday and continue in towards the end of the week. Temperatures will be anywhere between 10 to 20 degrees below the average this time of year, giving us some of the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this year.”

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic prompting more emergency shelter spaces to open in Kelowna

In Kelowna, the shelters are more prepared this year than in years past, according to Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to make sure people have a warm place to sleep through the cold snap.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Welcome Inn emergency shelter has been open, the Doyle Street shelter has been open so there’s 38 beds and 40 beds, the Richter Street shelter just opened so we actually have enough beds for people who are experiencing homelessness right now,” Rempel said.

Rempel and her team are working overtime to make sure no one suffers from the cold.

“I’ve already had emails from the two shelters requesting more blankets, more warm clothing for our residents,” Rempel said.

“So all of that is being processed at the thrift store and will be brought out and dispersed to different shelters and outreach teams this week.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is gladly accepting donations of winter clothing, blankets and have a special need for men’s winter pants.