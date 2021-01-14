Menu

News
January 14 2021 7:27pm
01:39

Where’s the winter weather, Winnipeg wonders

Unseasonably warm weather continued through the second week of January. Global’s Marney Blunt hears from several experts on what this means, and how long it could last.

