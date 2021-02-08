Vernon North Okanagan RCMP release sketch of suspect accused of attacking woman in Polson Park

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s composite sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting a woman walking her dog in Vernon’s Polson Park.

On Nov. 26, 2020, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police allege the man approached a woman who was walking her pet on a foot path in the park.

“The man allegedly struck the victim, knocking her to the ground, where he continued to assault her,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a statement.

“The victim fought back and was able to fend off the attack causing the suspect to flee the area.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is releasing a sketch of the suspect involved in a stranger assault. RCMP

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, with a slender build, short or balding hair, no facial hair and a raspy voice.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect had a pale complexion, a gaunt face and prominent facial bones, police said.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

2:18 Concern about RCMP follow-up on North Okanagan missing person tip Concern about RCMP follow-up on North Okanagan missing person tip – Nov 18, 2020

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have given a ride to a person of this description from Vernon to Kamloops in the late afternoon or evening of Nov. 26, 2020.

If you are able to identify the suspect in the sketch or have information related to the incident, you’re asked to contact Cst. Brian Foster of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at (250) 545-7171.

Advertisement