Ice sculptures in Vernon B.C., vandalized

The annual Vernon Winter Carnival turned pandemic drive-thru event was meant to bring warmth to the community, but it’s been struck by cold vandals.

Vicki Proulx, executive director of Vernon Winter Carnival Society, said several ice sculptures were damaged overnight Saturday.

“Luckily we were able to fix most of it but we did, unfortunately, lose one sculpture,” she told Global News on Sunday.

“It’s just really disappointing.”

Proulx said the society hired overnight security to protect the outdoor attraction and erected fencing, but the measures didn’t thwart the efforts of the frosty mischief-makers.

A damaged ice sculpture in Polson Park at the Vernon Winter Carnival.

“The security gave us an account of what they saw and they did end up chasing a couple of people off, but we don’t know who did it,” she said.

Proulx added that other witnesses have come forward to give their account.

“We just hope it won’t happen again because we are really trying to do something good for the community,” she said.

“There’s a lot of time and effort and money that has gone into this event.”

Proulx said spectators are still encouraged to go check out the attraction and view the eight remaining sculptures while keeping warm with available hot chocolate.

The annual parade was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cars can drive through Polson Park and listen to an audio story that corresponds with the sculptures.

Tickets are $10 per car and the event runs daily until Feb. 14.

For a full list of events and to book in advance visit the Vernon Winter Carnival’s website.