Road dust advisory in effect for Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Officials have issued a road dust advisory in Vernon that’s expected to last until there’s precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, according to Environment Canada.

The advisory warns that dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says pregnant women, babies, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions or infections, including COVID-19, should be particularly concerned about exposure.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” according to the advisory.

The statement also says anyone with eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, a cough or wheezing should follow the advice of their health care provider.