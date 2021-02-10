Menu

Canada

Road dust advisory in effect for Vernon

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 1:30 pm
Officials have issued a special air quality statement for Vernon because of road dust. Megan Turcato / Global News

Officials have issued a road dust advisory in Vernon that’s expected to last until there’s precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns, according to Environment Canada.

The advisory warns that dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor seeks injunction against churches violating ban on services

Environment Canada says pregnant women, babies, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions or infections, including COVID-19, should be particularly concerned about exposure.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted,” according to the advisory.

Read more: Destination Canada report says B.C. has moved into intra-provincial travel phase

The statement also says anyone with eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, a cough or wheezing should follow the advice of their health care provider.

