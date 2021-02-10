Menu

Health

B.C. reports 469 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. reports 469 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths' B.C. reports 469 new cases of COVID-19, 6 additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 10. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has an update and has good news about the impact of B.C.'s vaccination rollout program.

British Columbia reported 469 new cases of COVID-19 along with six new deaths on Wednesday.

It was the 12th consecutive day the province reported fewer than 500 new cases in a 24-hour period.

Read more: Premier says B.C. has no plans to move spring break, asks out of province visitors to stay away

One hundred of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 243 were in the Fraser Health region, 25 were on Vancouver Island, 46 were in the Interior Health region and 53 were in the Northern Health region.

The province has administered 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 14,316 of which were second doses.

There were 4,305 active cases, while another 6,820 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

There were 230 people in hospital, 66 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 71,856 total cases have recovered, while 1,269 people have died.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Good news out of Whistler, data on COVID violation tickets handed out in B.C.' Coronavirus: Good news out of Whistler, data on COVID violation tickets handed out in B.C.
Coronavirus: Good news out of Whistler, data on COVID violation tickets handed out in B.C.
