B.C. reports 469 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 new deaths

British Columbia reported 469 new cases of COVID-19 along with six new deaths on Wednesday.

It was the 12th consecutive day the province reported fewer than 500 new cases in a 24-hour period.

One hundred of the new cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 243 were in the Fraser Health region, 25 were on Vancouver Island, 46 were in the Interior Health region and 53 were in the Northern Health region.

The province has administered 157,797 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 14,316 of which were second doses.

There were 4,305 active cases, while another 6,820 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

There were 230 people in hospital, 66 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 71,856 total cases have recovered, while 1,269 people have died.

