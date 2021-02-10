Menu

Health

B.C. Premier John Horgan holding press conference Wednesday afternoon

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 3:33 pm
B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks during an LNG Canada news conference in Vancouver on October 2, 2018. The president of the Business Council of British Columbia says of all the issues facing companies, getting rid of daylight time is a low priority. Greg D'Avignon says moving clocks backwards and forwards by one hour in the fall and spring does not come up as a matter of concern. Premier John Horgan agrees, saying it doesn't make sense to stop the time changes when B.C.'s neighbours and trading partners in the United States, including Washington, Oregon and California, use daylight time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
B.C. Premier John Horgan will host his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference can be watched live at 2 p.m. on BC1, the Global BC website and the Global BC Facebook page.

Horgan will be taking questions for the first time since the province announced a ban on social gatherings and events indefinitely and since the decision was made to require masks at times in B.C. classrooms. Students are exempt from wearing masks while eating, drinking or sitting at their desks.

Dr. Bonnie Henry extends restrictions, holds out some hope for end of February

Read more: Coronavirus: B.C.’s ban on social gatherings and events extended until further notice

The current restrictions do not have an end date and will allow Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to either add additional restrictions or amend the existing ones.

The focus for Henry will shift to what is being described as ‘VVO’ – variants, vaccines, and outbreaks.

“We need to protect the progress we have made. We need to use this time to buy ourselves more time,” Henry said last week.

More to come.

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19John HorganBC governmentrestrictionsPremier John HorganSchool Restrictionsmask restrictions
