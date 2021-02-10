B.C. Premier John Horgan holding press conference Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will host his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference can be watched live at 2 p.m. on BC1, the Global BC website and the Global BC Facebook page.

Horgan will be taking questions for the first time since the province announced a ban on social gatherings and events indefinitely and since the decision was made to require masks at times in B.C. classrooms. Students are exempt from wearing masks while eating, drinking or sitting at their desks.

The current restrictions do not have an end date and will allow Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to either add additional restrictions or amend the existing ones.

The focus for Henry will shift to what is being described as ‘VVO’ – variants, vaccines, and outbreaks.

“We need to protect the progress we have made. We need to use this time to buy ourselves more time,” Henry said last week.

More to come.