25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 5,810

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 5,810, including 169 deaths.

The health unit also confirmed 22 new cases that screened positive for a “variant of concern,” although testing is still underway to determine the exact variant strain.

In the region, 86 total cases have screened positive for a “variant of concern,” while 133 people are confirmed to have the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K. and is believed to be up to 70 per cent more contagious than earlier novel coronavirus strains.

On Tuesday, there were 897 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the Simcoe Muskoka, bringing the total number of doses given up to 23,066.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s 25 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, eight are in Barrie, three are in Essa, two are in Bradford, two are in Innisfil, two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Wasaga Beach.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Gravenhurst, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Springwater and Penetanguishene.

Six of the new COVID-19 cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired and two are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 5,810 cases, 84 per cent — or 4,856 — have recovered, while 32 people are in hospital.

The health unit said there are 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 13 institutional settings, six workplaces, two educational settings, one congregate setting and one community setting.

Story continues below advertisement

According to local public health, Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, with there being three total cases. There’s also a current outbreak at a childcare centre in Simcoe County in which there have been nine total cases.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,072 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 281,566, including 6,596 deaths.