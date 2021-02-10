Lethbridge police warn of ‘violent offender’ to be released in area

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police put out a warning Wednesday afternoon about a “convicted violent offender” who is due to be released and living in the Lethbridge area.

Jeremy Emmelkamp was recently released from the Mountain Federal Institution after a sentence for breaching a peace bond, assault and uttering threats. He was in jail for just over four years.

Police believe the 42-year-old man is a high risk to reoffend.

According to the news release, Emmelkamp has a history of violent offences against those he is domestically involved with.

A similar warning was issued by the Calgary Police Service in 2015 when Emmelkamp was released from custody.

Police said this information was released after careful deliberation of all issues, including privacy concerns, but ultimately decided doing so was in the public interest.

The public is reminded this information is for public awareness and is not intended to encourage people to engage in any vigilante action.