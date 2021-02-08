Menu

Crime

Montreal man stabbed outside Peel metro downtown Monday night

By Brittany Henriques Global News
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

At around 5:10 p.m. on Monday night, a call was made for a young man who was stabbed hours earlier, according to Montreal police

The 19-year-old man was assaulted with a sharp object outside near Peel metro in downtown Montreal.

He was injured in the lower body but authorities aren’t fearing for his life.

Read more: 15-year old girl killed in drive-by shooting in Montreal’s St-Leonard neighbourhood

The young man, for reasons still unknown, took public transit while injured and made his way to the city of Pointe-Claire where he was discovered in a bus shelter on Saint-Jean boulevard near Trans-Canada Highway.

The motive for the assault is still unknown, according to Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.

An investigation is underway.

Montreal Police Stabbing Montreal Pointe-Claire montreal stabbing sharp object st-jeans
