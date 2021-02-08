Montreal man stabbed outside Peel metro downtown Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

At around 5:10 p.m. on Monday night, a call was made for a young man who was stabbed hours earlier, according to Montreal police

The 19-year-old man was assaulted with a sharp object outside near Peel metro in downtown Montreal.

He was injured in the lower body but authorities aren’t fearing for his life.

The young man, for reasons still unknown, took public transit while injured and made his way to the city of Pointe-Claire where he was discovered in a bus shelter on Saint-Jean boulevard near Trans-Canada Highway.

The motive for the assault is still unknown, according to Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque.

An investigation is underway.

