Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Proposed West Island seniors’ home sparks controversy

By Tim Sargeant Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 6:22 pm
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. Credit: Valérie Plante Twitter picture

The ink has barely dried on a zoning change request in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough and already the plan is coming under fire.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is upset with borough officials who are considering allowing a new 349-unit seniors’ home to be built in a forested area near George Springate Park.

Plante took to her Twitter account to denounce the idea, writing on Feb. 7, “We’re in 2021, not 1950.”

“It’s about finding the right spot, and in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, there’s a ton of spaces where he can actually build a very good project for seniors,” the mayor said during a Zoom press conference on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Montreal will hold online public consultations over Grand Parc de L’Ouest plans

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Borough Mayor Jim Beis told Global News there are no plans to raze trees to make way for the project. But there is limited space available to build because new flood plain laws preclude construction of new housing starts at some locations.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The democratic process we’re in right now is to look at the potential zoning change that would allow for a building of this magnitude to be placed in that location,” Beis told Global News.

The proposed location for the seniors’ home is next to an existing park in a residential area of this Montreal bedroom community.

Online reaction to the proposed location is mixed; even if a zoning change was approved there would still be many more regulatory steps to be approved before any construction could begin.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Media outlets request more access to Quebec’s health care institutions' Coronavirus: Media outlets request more access to Quebec’s health care institutions
Coronavirus: Media outlets request more access to Quebec’s health care institutions – Jan 26, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ConstructionValerie PlantePierrefonds-RoxboroTreesJim BeisForestGreen SpaceSeniors HomeresidenceSuburbs
Flyers
More weekly flyers