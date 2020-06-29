Montreal will hold online public consultations over Grand Parc de L’Ouest plans

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on the public to participate in online consultations in regards to the Grand Parc de L’Ouest, which will incorporate five existing green spaces: l’Anse-a-l’Orme, Bois-de-l’île Bizard, Bois-de-la-Riche, Cap-Saint-Jacques, the Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc and Bois-de-la-Roche agricultural park.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, consultations had to be interrupted in March in order to comply with public health regulations.

“Despite the physical distance, it is essential for us to consult the Montreal population for this flagship project that will define the metropolis of tomorrow,” Plante said in the city’s press release.

Plante said making this public consultation available online will allow for a “collective, unifying and inclusive vision for the Grand Parc de l’Ouest.”

As of Monday, residents of the Greater Montreal area will get the chance to take part in a survey and obtain information on the city’s website.

Residents can also share their ideas and opinions on the Réalisons Mtl website or by telephone at (514) 618-5831.

The Grand Parc de L’Ouest is set to cover 3,000 hectares and become the largest urban park in Canada.

“(This) marks a major turning point in terms of protecting wetlands in urban areas and value of natural spaces,” executive committee member Robert Beaudry said in the press release. “(It) will also help increase the city’s resilience to the effects of extreme weather events.”

The city is also asking residents to submit their ideas regarding the Île-Bizard “humanized landscape” sustainable development project. The project, a first in Quebec, is aimed at creating, protecting and enhancing biodiversity and cultural heritage while ensuring the sustainability of agricultural activities, according to the Réalisons Mtl website.

Submissions for this will be accepted until Aug. 31.

— With files from Global’s Amanda Jelowicki