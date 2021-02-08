Coronavirus: 36 new U.K. variant COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 36 new cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, which was originally discovered in the U.K., on Monday, bringing the total number of U.K. variant cases in the region up to 128.

Local public health said there were 13 new cases that screened positive for a “variant of concern,” bringing the total up to 59.

Testing is still underway to determine the exact coronavirus strain for those who tested positive for a “variant of concern.”

On Monday, the local health unit reported 110 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total case count up to 5,752, including 169 deaths.

Twenty-seven of the new cases are in Bradford, while 26 are in Barrie, 13 are in Collingwood and 13 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Essa, Huntsville, Midland, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Thirty-two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 30 are outbreak-related and 13 are community-acquired. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the health unit’s total 5,752 COVID-19 cases, 81 per cent — or 4,638 — have recovered, while 39 people remain in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 1,265 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 279,472, including 6,538 deaths.

