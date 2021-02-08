Rodger Hayward defeats Gordon Barnhart, becomes new MuniSask president

Send this page to someone via email

Gordon Barnhart is out as president of MuniSask.

Barnhart, the mayor of Saltcoats, was defeated by Rodger Hayward during elections at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan virtual convention.

Hayward has been the mayor of Naicam since 2000 and served two terms as vice-president of towns for the organization.

“Serving our members well means we need to listen to them, have a common vision of where we are going, and then work together as a strong team,” Hayward said last week in a press release.

Barnhart came under fire when word came out in early January that he travelled to Hawaii with his wife.

He is still in the U.S. state and appeared at the convention virtually.

When asked last week about the trip and the campaign to remain as president, Barnhart told Global News that travel was a safe option for him and his wife.

While his international travel wasn’t in violation of public health orders when he left Saskatchewan, federal and provincial governments were advising against it.

Barnhart, the former Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor and former interim president of the University of Saskatchewan, is set to come home later this month.

