Gordon Barnhart running for MuniSask president again after pandemic trip to Hawaii

Despite travelling to Hawaii over the holidays, the current Municipalities of Saskatchewan (MuniSask) president has thrown his name in the ring to keep the job.
Gordon Barnhart is one of two candidates running for the position during next week’s virtual convention.
The Saltcoats mayor’s trip was the subject of a MuniSask meeting on Jan. 8 where representatives sent a letter directed at him asking him to respond to members and the public regarding his travel.
The former Saskatchewan lieutenant-governor and interim president of the University of Saskatchewan has yet to respond to Global News’ calls for comment when he first was found to have travelled.
In his two-and-a-half page pitch to members, Barnhart recounts his resume and accomplishments, but doesn’t address the trip to Hawaii.
The only person running against him is the current vice-president of towns, Rodger Hayward.
He has been elected to that position twice and has been Naicam’s mayor since 2000.
“Serving our members well means we need to listen to them, have a common vision of where we are going, and then work together as a strong team,” Hayward said in a press release.
When news about Barnhart’s trip first came out, Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said the city was considering its membership.
MuniSask, which was rebranded from Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA), said its call for nominations closed on Jan. 24.
The convention starts on Feb. 7 and the election is set to take place on Feb. 8.
Global News has reached out to Barnhart for comment on this story and is awaiting his response.
