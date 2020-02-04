Menu

Canada

SUMA rebrands to Municipalities of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 4:37 pm
Gordon Barnhart said the new name encompasses all communities in Saskatchewan.
Gordon Barnhart said the new name encompasses all communities in Saskatchewan. Municipalities of Saskatchewan / Supplied

The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) has rebranded.

Going forward, SUMA will be known as Municipalities of Saskatchewan.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the SUMA convention in Regina.

“The name Municipalities of Saskatchewan encompasses all of our communities — our cities, towns, villages, resort villages, and northern municipalities — and demonstrates the true breadth and strength of Saskatchewan’s hometowns,” said SUMA president Gordon Barnhart.

The organization also said it is renaming SUMAdvantage to CentralSource.

This is the Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s group purchasing program and Barnhart said it will be a hub for procurement, expertise and partnership opportunities.

“Our values and principles will remain the same,” Barnhart said.

“We will continue to ensure the interests of our members are represented to other orders of government, we will continue helping our hometowns save money, and we will continue to provide resources to make local government operations more effective.”

Municipalities of Saskatchewan said the rebranding changes will be made over the next year and will include a new website.

Changes will also be made to amend the provincial legislation incorporating the association.

