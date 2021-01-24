Alberta MLA Tanya Fir apologizes again for travelling during pandemic despite health restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

More than three weeks after the UCP travel scandal broke, Alberta MLA Tanya Fir is apologizing once again for her choice to cross the border during the COVID-19 pandemic — despite stay-home orders.

“Over the past several weeks, I have been listening and speaking to constituents and Albertans who have been extremely upset by my decision to travel over the holidays,” she tweeted Sunday.

“I want to share that I have heard what you had to say, and I am sorry.” Tweet This

The Calgary-Peigan MLA called her decision to travel wrong.

“I made a mistake, and I am again deeply sorry for disappointing you,” Fir said. “Moving forward, my commitment is to continue to work hard and restore your trust and confidence.”

Fir went to Las Vegas over the holidays.

On Jan. 1, Fir posted a statement to Facebook saying Albertans have done well following public health guidelines and offered an apology then too.

“I recently travelled to the U.S. to visit my sister,” she said. “I have since returned and will abide by the premier’s new travel directive. I sincerely apologize for this situation wholeheartedly.”

On Jan. 4, Fir, along with other MLAs, was stripped of her legislature committee responsibilities.

Throughout the pandemic, Canadian and Albertan health authorities have been clear about avoiding non-essential travel.