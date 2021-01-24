Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Alberta MLA Tanya Fir apologizes again for travelling during pandemic despite health restrictions

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 24, 2021 7:16 pm
Click to play video '‘Albertans are extremely upset’: political scientist on what Kenney faces after controversy' ‘Albertans are extremely upset’: political scientist on what Kenney faces after controversy
Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams joins Global’s Linda Olsen to discuss political pressures Premier Jason Kenney is facing amid continued COVID-19 restrictions and a recent travel scandal. – Jan 7, 2021

More than three weeks after the UCP travel scandal broke, Alberta MLA Tanya Fir is apologizing once again for her choice to cross the border during the COVID-19 pandemic — despite stay-home orders.

Read more: Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

“Over the past several weeks, I have been listening and speaking to constituents and Albertans who have been extremely upset by my decision to travel over the holidays,” she tweeted Sunday.

“I want to share that I have heard what you had to say, and I am sorry.”

Tweet This

The Calgary-Peigan MLA called her decision to travel wrong.

“I made a mistake, and I am again deeply sorry for disappointing you,” Fir said. “Moving forward, my commitment is to continue to work hard and restore your trust and confidence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fir went to Las Vegas over the holidays.

Read more: #ResignKenney trends on Twitter after at least 8 Alberta MLAs and staff travel over holidays

On Jan. 1, Fir posted a statement to Facebook saying Albertans have done well following public health guidelines and offered an apology then too.

“I recently travelled to the U.S. to visit my sister,” she said. “I have since returned and will abide by the premier’s new travel directive. I sincerely apologize for this situation wholeheartedly.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Jan. 4, Fir, along with other MLAs, was stripped of her legislature committee responsibilities.

Read more: Kenney clarifies he doesn’t encourage travel during pandemic despite thinking it’s safe, good for the economy

Throughout the pandemic, Canadian and Albertan health authorities have been clear about avoiding non-essential travel.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19tanya firAlberta mlas travelalberta MLA travelAlberta MLA travel scandalUCP travel scandalAlberta Tanya FirAlberta travel restrictionsTanya Fir travelTanya Fir travel apologytravel Tanya Fir
Flyers
More weekly flyers