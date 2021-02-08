Menu

Canada

Canadian Pacific says it moved a record amount of grain in January

By The Staff The Canadian Press
A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014.
A Canadian Pacific Rail train hauling grain passes through Calgary, Thursday, May 1, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it moved a record amount of grain in January, topping its previous best for the month set last year.

The railway says it carried 2.22 million metric tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in January.

The result was up six per cent from January 2020.

CP Rail says it has shipped 16 million metric tonnes of Canadian grain and grain products in the 2020-2021 crop year so far.

The shipments exceed the amount shipped at this time last year by more than 13 per cent.

The record shipments came as CP invests in its grain fleet and brings new hopper cars into service. It says the new railcars carry 15 per cent more grain by volume and 10 per cent more by weight compared to the older cars they are replacing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Pacific RailwayCanadian PacificGrainCP RailwayCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd.Alberta grainGrain by railCanada grainrail grain
