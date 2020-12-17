Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Canadian Pacific Railway reaches tentative deal with union representing signal maintainers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2020 10:01 am
A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012.
A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents 360 signal maintainers at the railway in Canada.

The railway announced a new tentative five-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11.

Read more: RCMP launches criminal probe into 2019 B.C. train derailment that killed 3 workers

The new contract is subject to ratification by the union members.

Trending Stories

CP Rail CEO Keith Creel says the deal is the result of hard work and good faith negotiating between the union and the railway.

Read more: Government officials respond to video of CP train running over dozens of antelope

Story continues below advertisement

Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

The union represents workers who install and maintain signals and trackside equipment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
UnionCP RailCanadian Pacific RailwayCanadian Pacifictentative dealCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd.tentative contractKeith Creeldeal reachedCP Rail CEOInternational Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11signal union
Flyers
More weekly flyers