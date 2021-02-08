Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 8

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 8, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video 'Will exodus of Toronto residents to suburbs reverse after the coronavirus pandemic?' Will exodus of Toronto residents to suburbs reverse after the coronavirus pandemic?
WATCH ABOVE: Will the exodus of Toronto residents to suburbs reverse after the coronavirus pandemic? Sean O’Shea reports.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Premier Doug Ford set to announce plans for gradually reopening Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans Monday to reopen the province following its state of emergency.

A senior government source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter says Ford will announce that the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, the source adds that a stay-at-home order will remain in effect as regions gradually transition back to the government’s colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

Read more: Premier Doug Ford set to announce plans for gradually reopening Ontario

Status of cases in the GTA

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported a total of 1,265 new cases on Monday.

Of those:

  • 421 were in Toronto
  • 256 were in Peel Region
  • 130 were in York Region
  • 61 were in Durham Region
  • 33 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,265 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,265 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 279,472.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,538 as 33 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,700 from the previous day. The government said 28,303 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,265 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths

Cases, outbreaks and deaths in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,669 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 10 deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 213 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 494 active cases among long-term care residents and 686 active cases among staff — down by 27 cases and up by two cases, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19Greater Toronto Area
