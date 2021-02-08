Menu

Health

COVID-19 variants, case numbers make reopening Toronto risky: de Villa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor says city entering “new pandemic” with variants spreading' Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor says city entering “new pandemic” with variants spreading
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto's chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said on Monday the city is in a transition "from one pandemic to another" as three COVID-19 variants from the U.K., South Africa and Brazil now exist in Toronto. She said if those variants become the dominant strain, the transmission of the virus will further increase as the current data “is alarming.”

Toronto’s top doctor says now is not the time to prepare to ease pandemic restrictions in the city.

Dr. Eileen De Villa says the concerning presence of new, more infectious variants of COVID-19 signals a transition to a “new pandemic.”

She says it’s likely that cases will increase when restrictions are loosened, particularly if the variants become the dominant strains.

Read more: Ontario begins phased reopening Wednesday, majority of regions to remain in lockdown

Her comments come as the Ontario government says a stay-at-home order for Toronto and two neighbouring hot spots will lift on Feb. 22.

Trending Stories

The province is letting a state of emergency expire as scheduled on Tuesday and will gradually transition regions back to its colour-coded restrictions system.

Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will be the last to be moved to the system this month, although the province has said an increase in cases could change that plan.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Mayor Tory supports Ford’s decision to delay Toronto reopening' Coronavirus: Mayor Tory supports Ford’s decision to delay Toronto reopening
Coronavirus: Mayor Tory supports Ford’s decision to delay Toronto reopening
© 2021 The Canadian Press
