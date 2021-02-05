Manitoba RCMP charge 2 men in separate child sex exploitation investigations

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from southeastern Manitoba are facing child pornography charges in unrelated investigations.

Mounties say they received several complaints from their national counterparts at the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) regarding child pornography possession in Manitoba.

As a result, a 49-year-old man from Steinbach and a 24-year-old man from Stuartburn were arrested and charged in January.

Investigators say the pair aren’t connected to each other.

The two men have since been released under strict conditions to not access computers or cell phones or be near anyone under age 18.

They each have a court date in March.

— With files from William Reimer

