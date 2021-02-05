Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP charge 2 men in separate child sex exploitation investigations

By Shane Gibson Global News
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Two men from southeastern Manitoba are facing child pornography charges in unrelated investigations.

Mounties say they received several complaints from their national counterparts at the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) regarding child pornography possession in Manitoba.

Read more: Former Headingley Correctional Centre officer charged with sex assault of co-worker

As a result, a 49-year-old man from Steinbach and a 24-year-old man from Stuartburn were arrested and charged in January.

Click to play video 'Teacher charged with sexually exploiting a student at Grant Park High School' Teacher charged with sexually exploiting a student at Grant Park High School
Teacher charged with sexually exploiting a student at Grant Park High School – Feb 28, 2020

Investigators say the pair aren’t connected to each other.

Trending Stories
Read more: Nygard case helps shine a light on reality of sex trafficking in Winnipeg, victims say

The two men have since been released under strict conditions to not access computers or cell phones or be near anyone under age 18.

They each have a court date in March.

— With files from William Reimer

Click to play video '‘Kids are off limits’: Manitoba Advocate details message needed to keep kids safe' ‘Kids are off limits’: Manitoba Advocate details message needed to keep kids safe
‘Kids are off limits’: Manitoba Advocate details message needed to keep kids safe – Mar 12, 2019
ManitobaWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPChild PornographyChild ExploitationSteinbachstuartburnNCECCManitoba Child Pornography
