Former Headingley Correctional Centre officer charged with sex assault of co-worker

A former correctional officer at Headingley Correctional Centre has been charged in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted a co-worker.

Headingley RCMP said Friday Narada Hines, 40, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault.

They say the charges stem from allegations made to police in August 2020 that Hines had sexually assaulted a co-worker while on duty a month before.

The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP say Hines is no longer employed at the provincial jail.

Hines has been released on a promise to appear in court in April, RCMP said.

