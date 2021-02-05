Former Headingley Correctional Centre officer charged with sex assault of co-worker

A former correctional officer at Headingley Correctional Centre has been charged in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted a co-worker.
Headingley RCMP said Friday Narada Hines, 40, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault.
They say the charges stem from allegations made to police in August 2020 that Hines had sexually assaulted a co-worker while on duty a month before.
The charges have not been proven in court.
RCMP say Hines is no longer employed at the provincial jail.
Hines has been released on a promise to appear in court in April, RCMP said.
