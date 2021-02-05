Menu

Crime

Former Headingley Correctional Centre officer charged with sex assault of co-worker

By Shane Gibson Global News
A former correctional officer at Headingley Correctional Centre has been charged with sexual assault.
A former correctional officer at Headingley Correctional Centre has been charged in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted a co-worker.

Headingley RCMP said Friday Narada Hines, 40, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault.

Read more: Headingley senior unhurt in early-morning home invasion, say Manitoba RCMP

They say the charges stem from allegations made to police in August 2020 that Hines had sexually assaulted a co-worker while on duty a month before.

Story continues below advertisement

The charges have not been proven in court.

Trending Stories

Read more: High-risk sex offender with violent past back in Winnipeg, police say

RCMP say Hines is no longer employed at the provincial jail.

Hines has been released on a promise to appear in court in April, RCMP said.

Click to play video 'Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail' Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail
Inmates caught after escaping Headingley jail – Apr 19, 2020
Winnipeg crimesex assaultHeadingley RCMPHeadingley Correctional CentreNarada Hines
