Peterborough police tase ‘assaultive’ man during arrest for alleged domestic assault

A Peterborough man and woman are facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to several calls about a domestic dispute in progress at an apartment.

The co-accused 24-year-old woman alleged she had been punched and wasn’t permitted to leave the apartment.

Police say when officers arrived they heard screaming inside and entered the residence.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man who was charged with assault – spousal, forcible confinement and failure to comply with an undertaking.

It’s alleged during his arrest, the man resisted and “became assaultive” towards officers, resulting in an officer deploying a conducted energy weapon.

The man was additionally charged with assault with intent to resist arrest. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The woman who reported the incident was charged with failure to comply with an undertaking to not communicate with the co-accused and to not attend a specified residence.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The names of the accused were not released.

