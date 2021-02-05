Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police tase ‘assaultive’ man during arrest for alleged domestic assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 3:39 pm
Peterborough police used a conducted energy weapon during an arrest for domestic assault on Thursday.
Peterborough police used a conducted energy weapon during an arrest for domestic assault on Thursday. File Photo

A Peterborough man and  woman are facing charges in connection with a domestic incident Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to several calls about a domestic dispute in progress at an apartment.

The co-accused 24-year-old woman alleged she had been punched and wasn’t permitted to leave the apartment.

Read more: Peterborough police say man punches officer, gets bit by K9 dog, and defecates in cruiser

Police say when officers arrived they heard screaming inside and entered the residence.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man who was charged with assault – spousal, forcible confinement and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Click to play video 'Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service' Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service
Ottawa Police Service donating 39 tasers to Peterborough Police Service

It’s alleged during his arrest, the man resisted and “became assaultive” towards officers, resulting in an officer deploying a conducted energy weapon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The man was additionally charged with assault with intent to resist arrest. He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The woman who reported the incident was charged with failure to comply with an undertaking to not communicate with the co-accused and to not attend a specified residence.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.

The names of the accused were not released.

Click to play video 'Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic' Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic
Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic – Nov 18, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolencePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceTaserConducted Energy WeaponCEWAssault PolicePeterborough domesticPeterborough domestic incident
Flyers
More weekly flyers