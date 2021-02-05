Peterborough police say man punches officer, gets bit by K9 dog, and defecates in cruiser

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing several charges including assaulting a police officer following a domestic incident call in downtown Peterborough on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence about an unwanted man. When they arrived, they say the suspect had already left.

He was located shortly after in the area of Hunter and Queen streets. Police allege he fled from officers who caught up with him following a short foot pursuit.

During the man’s arrest, police allege he punched an officer in the head. The officer suffered minor injuries, police said.

A police service dog was deployed and bit the bottom of the man’s leg, police said. Police did not identify which service dog was involved

When placed in a police cruiser, police say the man “intentionally” defecated, required the vehicle to receive a bio-hazard cleaning.

The man was treated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre for his dog bite and was arrested.

Police tell Global News Peterborough that the Special Investigations Unit was not contacted as the incident did not meet the criteria for their involvement. The SIU investigates police activity where someone has been seriously injured, alleges sexual assault or has died.

The 28-year-old was charged with assault with intent to resist; mischief under $5,000; and two counts of failure to comply with a release order to not communicate with identified family members; and to remain away from a specific address.

He was held in custody and will appear in court on Friday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident the name of the accused will not be released.

