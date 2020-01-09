Peterborough police service dog assists in arrest of theft suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough say their service dog Isaac assisted in the arrest of a suspect in a theft investigation on Wednesday night.

Peterborough Police Service say that around 9:15 p.m., a man attended a Lansdowne St. store and allegedly concealed merchandise under his coat and left the store without attempting to pay.

Police say a loss prevention officer followed the man and attempted to place him under arrest. Police allege the suspect resisted, threatened the officer and fled the area.

A canine officer in the area located the suspect coming out of a wooded area at which point the suspect began to flee, police said.

Police Service Dog Isaac was deployed and began a foot pursuit of the suspect who eventually stopped running and was successfully apprehended and placed under arrest.

During the investigation, the accused was allegedly found to be in possession of an amount of fentanyl.

Donald Richard Thibault, 30, of Parkhill Road West, is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of a schedule I substance (fentanyl), uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, police said.