Health

Among the helping hands in Edmundston, N.B., CCNB students dishing out meals for care homes

By Callum Smith Global News
Click to play video 'Culinary students step up to the plate amid COVID-19 lockdown in Edmundston' Culinary students step up to the plate amid COVID-19 lockdown in Edmundston
As the Edmundston region grapples with a COVID-19 lockdown, locals are calling for help. Among those answering the call is a group of culinary students who are making hundreds of meals every day for two care homes impacted by outbreaks. Callum Smith has more.

While the Edmundston region grapples with the bulk of the New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases, including at several care homes, people are answering the call for help.

Eric Marquis, Edmundston’s deputy mayor, says his wife’s grandmother is at one of the care homes with COVID-19 cases.

“Things are pretty difficult because some people don’t understand what is going (on) there, they’ve been in their rooms for two weeks… some even more,” Marquis tells Global News.

“At least in 2021, we have FaceTime and we have computers for actually being able to speak to the residents that are there; that’s what we’re doing on our side also.”

Read more: Lockdown, red zone COVID-19 restrictions to stay in place in New Brunswick until early next week

But during the difficult times, people from “all four corners” of New Brunswick are answering the call for help.

“We’ve even had some help coming from Nova Scotia,” Marquis says. And while many of those people are from across the health-care sector, others are not. Civil servant government employees are also arriving to do whatever they can to help.

Click to play video 'Atlantic businesses brace for a second summer without cruise' Atlantic businesses brace for a second summer without cruise
Atlantic businesses brace for a second summer without cruise

Culinary arts students at Collège communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick in Edmundston are stepping up to the plate to help, too. On Monday, they started making 400 meals per day for people living at Manoir Belle Vue, a special care home in the city.

It’s a small team producing a large amount of food to help keep people fed.

“We divided the 20 students into two teams,” says Chef Sylvain Boucher, a CCNB instructor.

“Two six-hour shifts basically per day. One starts at 6:00 a.m. (and) ends at noon. The other one starts at 11:00 a.m. and basically finishes around 5, or 5:30 p.m.”

They’ve since agreed to make an additional 230 meals daily, totalling 630 per day, to help out the Villa des Jardins nursing home.

Joanie Sivret, of Charlo, is a first-year culinary arts student helping make meals for care homes impacted by COVID-19
Joanie Sivret, of Charlo, is a first-year culinary arts student helping make meals for care homes impacted by COVID-19. Courtesy: CCNB

“The first days were a lot of work,” says Joanie Sivret, a first-year student. “But like the next couple of days have been going really well because we have kind of more of a routine now, so it’s going more smoothly.”

“The recipes… They’re multiplied by so much,” she says.

Read more: Edmundston child-care facility reports COVID-19 case, N.B. issues exposure warning in Fredericton

Not only are they helping their community, the students are also preparing for their careers.

“We do the same things they would do in a restaurant or catering business,” says Chef Boucher. “It means a lot. I’m very proud of them.”

And it’s also making for a rewarding task during otherwise gloomy days, living in lockdown.

“Lockdown is not that fun,” Sivret admits. But she says cooking has helped make things better “because we’re getting out of the house.”

“It’s a nice feeling because you know you’re doing something nice and you’re helping out,” she says. “It’s a really nice feeling.”

Click to play video 'N.B. moving in the right direction in COVID-19 recovery' N.B. moving in the right direction in COVID-19 recovery
N.B. moving in the right direction in COVID-19 recovery
