Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Edmundston child-care facility reports COVID-19 case, N.B. issues exposure warning in Fredericton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2021 3:11 pm
Click to play video 'Riverview finds safe way of holding winter carnival despite pandemic' Riverview finds safe way of holding winter carnival despite pandemic
Communities across the country are overhauling winter carnival plans amid COVID-19. As Shelley Steeves reports, with large gatherings off the table the Town of Riverview has found a safe way to add a little creative magic to its festivities.

New Brunswick health officials issued a warning for a potential COVID-19 exposure in Fredericton while also confirming a COVID-19 case connected to a child-care facility in Edmundston.

On Thursday, officials say a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been linked to Garderie Mélub in Edmundston.

Families who attend the child-care facility have been notified, the province confirmed.

Read more: Front-line workers awaiting guidance regarding COVID-19 variant now in New Brunswick

The location will be closed for the next two days in order to allow for contact tracing.

Close contacts of the confirmed case will be notified by public health. Those who are not contacted have been determined to not be close contacts.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province also issued an exposure warning for a store in Fredericton on Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Health officials issue the warning when they are not able to definitively notify all those exposed to COVID-19 at a specific location.

Click to play video 'N.B. paramedics being recruited to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations' N.B. paramedics being recruited to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations
N.B. paramedics being recruited to deliver COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials say the potential exposure occurred at Carrington & Company, located at 225 Woodstock Rd., on two dates.

The first is on Jan. 29, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the second is on Feb. 1, between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If an individual was at the location and has no symptoms of COVID-19 they are urged to continue self-monitoring their symptoms.

If an individual was at the location and begins to develop symptoms they are urged to self-isolate and take New Brunswick’s online self-assessment or to call 811 to get tested.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19FrederictonChild CareCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New Brunswickcontact tracingEdmundstonexposure warningGarderie Mélub
Flyers
More weekly flyers