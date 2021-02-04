Edmundston child-care facility reports COVID-19 case, N.B. issues exposure warning in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials issued a warning for a potential COVID-19 exposure in Fredericton while also confirming a COVID-19 case connected to a child-care facility in Edmundston.

On Thursday, officials say a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been linked to Garderie Mélub in Edmundston.

Families who attend the child-care facility have been notified, the province confirmed.

The location will be closed for the next two days in order to allow for contact tracing.

Close contacts of the confirmed case will be notified by public health. Those who are not contacted have been determined to not be close contacts.

The province also issued an exposure warning for a store in Fredericton on Thursday.

Health officials issue the warning when they are not able to definitively notify all those exposed to COVID-19 at a specific location.

Officials say the potential exposure occurred at Carrington & Company, located at 225 Woodstock Rd., on two dates.

The first is on Jan. 29, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the second is on Feb. 1, between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If an individual was at the location and has no symptoms of COVID-19 they are urged to continue self-monitoring their symptoms.

If an individual was at the location and begins to develop symptoms they are urged to self-isolate and take New Brunswick’s online self-assessment or to call 811 to get tested.