2 men arrested after assault, robbery in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say two men are in custody after an assault and robbery in downtown Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

They say officers were called to Weber Street and Madison Avenue at around 1 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

The investigation showed that two men had assaulted another while armed with a knife.

Police say they also made off with personal property.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police still seek answers in 2019 shooting of Kurt McKechnie

The victim was transported to hospital, where he was treated for a minor cut before being released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested two Kitchener men who are facing weapons- and robbery-related charges.

They are being held for a bail hearing.