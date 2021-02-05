Menu

Crime

2 men arrested after assault, robbery in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 5, 2021 11:01 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two men are in custody after an assault and robbery in downtown Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

They say officers were called to Weber Street and Madison Avenue at around 1 p.m. for reports of a disturbance.

The investigation showed that two men had assaulted another while armed with a knife.

Police say they also made off with personal property.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he was treated for a minor cut before being released.

Police arrested two Kitchener men who are facing weapons- and robbery-related charges.

They are being held for a bail hearing.

