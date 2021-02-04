1st court appearance for man accused of posing as cop in attack that killed B.C. senior

Send this page to someone via email

One of two men accused of posing as police officers before violently assaulting an elderly Vancouver woman who later died made his first court appearance, Thursday.

Sandy Jack Parisian, 47, was arrested Tuesday night near Strathcona Park, and is charged with manslaughter.

Vancouver police allege that Parisian and 41-year-old Pascal Bouthillette presented themselves as police officers early Sunday to gain access to the home of 78-year-old Usha Singh near Queen Elizabeth Park.

3:09 Two men arrested in deadly attack on Vancouver senior have connections to notorious homeless camp Two men arrested in deadly attack on Vancouver senior have connections to notorious homeless camp

The men are accused of brutally attacking her and leaving her with critical injuries. Police believe she was left inside helpless for hours before a friend called police to conduct a wellness check.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh died Tuesday in hospital.

Police say Parisian is believed to have been living in a tent in the homeless camp in Strathcona Park, and that some residents of the park were “hostile” towards the officers executing the a search warrant seeking him, creating a “volatile” situation.

“Had we known what they were investigating, I don’t think we would have elevated it to that level,” camp spokesperson Chrissy Brett told Global News.

READ MORE: Vancouver police not releasing security footage related to senior’s assault by fake officers

A 2019 Vancouver Courier article described him as the designated “mayor” of the previous Oppenheimer Park homeless camp.

But camp supporters say it is unfair to link one accused criminal to everyone living there.

“The fact that there have been deaths and other kinds of crime by people who live in the homeless camp is not the responsibility of the homeless camp,” volunteer Rider Cooey told Global News.

“Making the link is completely artificial.”

Parisian remains in custody and is due back in court on Feb. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

Bouthillette, who is charged with second-degree murder, is expected in court the same day.