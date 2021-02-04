Fake American and Canadian bills roll through town, Kindersley RCMP warn

Counterfeit bills have been fraudulently used in the town of Kindersley, Sask., and RCMP are looking for who is responsible.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Peterson said they’ve had five cases at local businesses over the last couple weeks.

“Two of them were (convenience stores) and then one was food store as well,” he said on Thursday.

“We haven’t had any of it really for a long time so we’re kind of getting hit all of a sudden. It is a little bit unique to us.

“It’s been kind of, there’s been a mix too. It’s been American money as well as Canadian.”

Peterson said the fake Canadian currency ranged from $100 to $50 bills and $10 to $20 with the American.

“We’re trying to caution the store merchants if you, I know things get rushed, but if you have a quick look, especially I’ve noticed in the decalling portion, if you stop to have a look, it’s pretty obvious,” he said.

“The telltales of bad bills … the paper thickness is usually a giveaway, the quality, the print is one thing, sometimes the size for sure. But the ones that we’ve seen so far, the image area, if you look to take an extra second to have a look, you’ll see some extra characters on there and stuff that just there are quite obvious.

“Take that sober second look and make sure that the bills look on the up-and-up and save some grief … If you think it’s at all suspicious, give us a call.”

No charges have been laid at this point in the investigation, Peterson said.

Kindersley is roughly 200 km southwest of Saskatoon.

