Peterborough police warn businesses of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation

Peterborough police are cautioning businesses after a counterfeit $100 bill was used at a store earlier this week.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, the fake money was used at a grocery store in Lakefield on Monday morning.
Police continue to investigate.
In November 2020, police also issued a warned about bogus $100 bills.
The service also advises businesses to review a Bank of Canada video that outlines the security features of the $100 Canadian bill.
If employees suspect counterfeit money, contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments