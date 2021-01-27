Menu

Peterborough police warn businesses of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 27, 2021 11:41 am
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. Peterborough police warn that fake bills are circulating in the area.
Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. Peterborough police warn that fake bills are circulating in the area. The Canadian Press/Graeme Roy file

Peterborough police are cautioning businesses after a counterfeit $100 bill was used at a store earlier this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the fake money was used at a grocery store in Lakefield on Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate.

Read more: Bogus $100 bills circulating in Peterborough and area, police warn

In November 2020, police also issued a warned about bogus $100 bills.

The service also advises businesses to review a Bank of Canada video that outlines the security features of the $100 Canadian bill.

If employees suspect counterfeit money, contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

