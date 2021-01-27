Peterborough police warn businesses of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough police are cautioning businesses after a counterfeit $100 bill was used at a store earlier this week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the fake money was used at a grocery store in Lakefield on Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate.

In November 2020, police also issued a warned about bogus $100 bills.

The service also advises businesses to review a Bank of Canada video that outlines the security features of the $100 Canadian bill.

If employees suspect counterfeit money, contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 ‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale ‘My guard was down’: Counterfeiter passes bogus bill at Calgary woman’s garage sale – Jun 19, 2019